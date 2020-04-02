Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Long Island Woman Killed When Hummer Crashes Into Pillar
News

ID Released For Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of a two-vehicle crash that killed a West Babylon man.
The area of a two-vehicle crash that killed a West Babylon man. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have released the identity of a man who killed during a two-vehicle crash on Route 109 on Long Island .

Scott Derrer, of West Babylon, was killed around 7:40 a.m., Thursday, April 2, following a crash on Route 109 in West Babylon, said the Suffolk County Police.

Derrer was driving a 2006 Hyundai Elantra southbound on Route 109 when his vehicle struck the rear of a 1996 International Harvester dump truck in front of 380 Route 109, police said.

The 63-year-old Derrer was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the dump truck, Feti Cerimi, 60, of Lindenhurst, and a male passenger were not injured, police said.

The Hyundai was impounded for a safety check.

Suffolk County Police Motor Carrier Safety Section officers inspected the dump truck at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.