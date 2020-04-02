ID Released For Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Police have released the identity of a man who killed during a two-vehicle crash on Route 109 on Long Island .

Scott Derrer, of West Babylon, was killed around 7:40 a.m., Thursday, April 2, following a crash on Route 109 in West Babylon, said the Suffolk County Police.

Derrer was driving a 2006 Hyundai Elantra southbound on Route 109 when his vehicle struck the rear of a 1996 International Harvester dump truck in front of 380 Route 109, police said.

The 63-year-old Derrer was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the dump truck, Feti Cerimi, 60, of Lindenhurst, and a male passenger were not injured, police said.

The Hyundai was impounded for a safety check.

Suffolk County Police Motor Carrier Safety Section officers inspected the dump truck at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

