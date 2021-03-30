ID Released For Man Killed In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

The identity has been released for a man who was found dead after what has now been identified as a hit-and-run crash on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police First Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man in North Lindenhurst lying in the turning lane of Wellwood Avenue, north of New Horizons Boulevard., at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, March 30.

The victim, now identified as James Angotta, age 63, of North Lindenhurst, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, said police.

Suffolk County PD Major Case Unit detectives determined that Angotta was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

