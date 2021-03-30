Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Long Island Catholic Diocese Sells Headquarters for $5.2M After Filing Bankruptcy
Police & Fire

Man Found Dead On Long Island Street

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Wellwood Avenue and New Horizons Boulevard, North Lindenhurst.
Wellwood Avenue and New Horizons Boulevard, North Lindenhurst. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway surrounding the death of a man who was found on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police First Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man in North Lindenhurst lying in the turning lane of Wellwood Avenue, north of New Horizons Boulevard., at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, March 30.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, said police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.Man Found Dead in Street

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.