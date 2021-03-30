Man Found Dead On Long Island Street

An investigation is underway surrounding the death of a man who was found on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police First Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man in North Lindenhurst lying in the turning lane of Wellwood Avenue, north of New Horizons Boulevard., at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, March 30.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, said police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.Man Found Dead in Street

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

