ID Released For Man Injured In Gas Tank Explosion At Long Island Home

A man who was burned over 40 percent of his body when an active gas-fed tank exploded at a home on Long Island has been identified by police.

Suffolk County Police Arson Section detectives said Paul Vanancken, 49, was injured during the incident in West Islip around 9:53 a.m., Thursday, June 25.

Detectives said Vanancken, an employee of Ideal Bottle Gas, was filling a 100-pound propane tank at the home located at 30 Paprocki Ave. when the gas ignited.

West Islip Fire Department Assistant Chief Robert Celeste, arrived first on the scene and found Vanancken and confirmed the tank explosion with an active gas-fed fire.

West Islip firefighters responded to a gas-fed propane tank fire. FF Joseph Gemellaro

Vanancken was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of burns on 40 percent of his body, police said.

The incident is being investigated by the Town of Islip Fire Marshal’s Office and the Suffolk County Police Department Arson Squad.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Arson Section at 631-852-6024.

