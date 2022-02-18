Here's How Many Are Still Without Power On Long Island, Communities Most Affected

Thousands on Long Island are without power following a fast-moving wind and ice storm that toppled trees, wires, and poles across the region.

As of around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, PSEG Long Island was still working to repair 341 active outages - largely in Suffolk County - which were impacting 8,641 of the company’s 1,173,478 customers.

In Suffolk, 6,962 outages were being reported in these towns:

Brookhaven: 3,104;

Islip: 874;

Huntington: 732;

Smithtown: 676;

Babylon: 626;

Southampton: 340;

Southold: 322;

Riverhead: 251;

East Hampton: 21;

Shelter Island: 16.

Nassau was reporting outages in Hempstead (945), Oyster Bay (695), and North Hempstead (36). There were less than five outages in the Rockaway Peninsula.

The estimated time of restoration, according to PSEG Long Island, is no later than 6 p.m. on Friday.

During the storm, wind gusts topped 60 mph, sending trees, poles, and electric wires to the ground, causing the outages and creating a headache for police and utility crews as they work to make repairs and clear roadways.

A high wind warning remains in effect through 10 a.m. on Friday morning.

