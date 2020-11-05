Ducklings Rescued From Storm Drain On Long Island

Police officers on Long Island made a rescue of a special kind of family.

Suffolk County Police officers responded to Our Lady of Grace Church on Albin Avenue in West Babylon at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, where there was a report of ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain.

Officer Mark Collins, from the Emergency Service Section, scooped out the ducklings using a large net. The seven ducklings were then reunited with their mother, who was waiting close by.

One duckling appeared to be injured and was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment.

