Ducklings Rescued From Storm Drain On Long Island

Zak Failla
Suffolk County Police officers helped rescue ducklings that were trapped in a Long Island storm drain. Photo Credit: SCPD
Police officers on Long Island made a rescue of a special kind of family.

Suffolk County Police officers responded to Our Lady of Grace Church on Albin Avenue in West Babylon at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, where there was a report of ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain.

Officer Mark Collins, from the Emergency Service Section, scooped out the ducklings using a large net. The seven ducklings were then reunited with their mother, who was waiting close by.

One duckling appeared to be injured and was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment.

