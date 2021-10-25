Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: NY State Agencies Prepare Emergency Response For Nor'easter
News

Details Emerge After Small Plane Crashes On Long Island

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Details have emerged after a small plane crashed on Long Island.
Details have emerged after a small plane crashed on Long Island. Photo Credit: New York State Police

An investigation on Long Island has been launched after a small plane crashed in the area on its way to MacArthur Airport.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, the Southampton Town Police Communications Division received an emergency call for a downed plane in the area of Country Road 104 in Suffolk County.

Police said that the pilot, a 75-year-old Manhattan man, departed the East Hampton Airport and was on his way to MacArthur when his 2006 Cessna Skyhawk experienced engine troubles.

The pilot attempted to make it for an emergency landing at Gabreski Airport and instead landed in the shrubs off County Road 104 south of Sunrise Highway.

He was uninjured and the only occupant of the plane.

The crash remains under investigation by State Police, the National Transportation Safety Board, and Federal Aviation Administration.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.