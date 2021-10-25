Details Emerge After Small Plane Crashes On Long Island

An investigation on Long Island has been launched after a small plane crashed in the area on its way to MacArthur Airport.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, the Southampton Town Police Communications Division received an emergency call for a downed plane in the area of Country Road 104 in Suffolk County.

Police said that the pilot, a 75-year-old Manhattan man, departed the East Hampton Airport and was on his way to MacArthur when his 2006 Cessna Skyhawk experienced engine troubles.

The pilot attempted to make it for an emergency landing at Gabreski Airport and instead landed in the shrubs off County Road 104 south of Sunrise Highway.

He was uninjured and the only occupant of the plane.

The crash remains under investigation by State Police, the National Transportation Safety Board, and Federal Aviation Administration.

