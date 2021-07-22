Contact Us
Breaking News: 57-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Nassau County Crash
News

Cow Now: Long Island Animal Rescuers Hope New Method Will Help Lure Bull On Lose

Nicole Valinote
Police in Suffolk County are alerting residents after a bull escaped from an area farm. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police on Long Island have handed over the reins to several animal rescue groups in the search for a 1,500-pound bull that escaped from a farm earlier in the week.

Suffolk County Police said the bull was last seen in a nature preserve on the evening of Tuesday, July 20. Authorities said the bull broke through a fence on a farm in Manorville earlier that day. The bull has been spotted in Mastic and Shirley. 

SCPD said the animal rescue groups will stay in the area "until the bull has been secured."

Strong Island Animal Rescue League reported on the evening of Wednesday, July 21, that the rescue groups brought a menstruating cow to try to lure the bull out in the field where the animal was last spotted. The group said the goal is to bring the bull to Skylands Animal Sanctuary. 

Long Island Orchestrating For Nature posted a photo of the cow on Facebook.

SCPD said police are in contact with the rescue groups and will continue to respond to all 911 calls reporting sightings of the bull.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

