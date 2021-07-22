Cow Now: Long Island Animal Rescuers Hope New Method Will Help Lure Bull On Lose

Police on Long Island have handed over the reins to several animal rescue groups in the search for a 1,500-pound bull that escaped from a farm earlier in the week.

Suffolk County Police said the bull was last seen in a nature preserve on the evening of Tuesday, July 20. Authorities said the bull broke through a fence on a farm in Manorville earlier that day. The bull has been spotted in Mastic and Shirley.

SCPD officers responded to 911 calls reporting a bull running loose on Montgomery Avenue in Mastic at approximately 8:20 a.m.



The bull is still loose, and all sightings should be reported to 911. pic.twitter.com/gLc1fj96Ka — Suffolk County PD (@SCPDHq) July 20, 2021

SCPD said the animal rescue groups will stay in the area "until the bull has been secured."

Strong Island Animal Rescue League reported on the evening of Wednesday, July 21, that the rescue groups brought a menstruating cow to try to lure the bull out in the field where the animal was last spotted. The group said the goal is to bring the bull to Skylands Animal Sanctuary.

Long Island Orchestrating For Nature posted a photo of the cow on Facebook.

The bull has plenty of food and water out here, but maybe a menstruating cow can entice him! -With Jaeger's Run Animal Rescue Inc., The Broken Antler, and Strong Island Animal Rescue League Posted by Long Island Orchestrating for Nature - LION on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Clearing the way for a menstruating cow with Strong Island Animal Rescue League and Jaeger's Run Animal Rescue Inc. Posted by Long Island Orchestrating for Nature - LION on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

SCPD said police are in contact with the rescue groups and will continue to respond to all 911 calls reporting sightings of the bull.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

