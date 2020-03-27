COVID-19: Sixth Resident At Long Island Retirement Community Dies

Peconic Landing, a high-end retirement living community on Long Island, said another resident has died in connection to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, bringing the total number of deaths to six.

The latest fatality at the community in Greenport was an 89-year-old man who died on Tuesday, March 24 at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital where he had been receiving treatments since Monday., March 23

The man lived in the East Apartments for Independent Living. He had no known pre-existing conditions, community officials said.

"We want to express our deepest sympathies and support to the family and loved ones of our beloved member," the community said. "We send them love and support on behalf of the entire Peconic Landing family."

Currently, there are reportedly 12 residents and 13 employees who have tested positive for the virus.

In Suffolk County, where the community is located, there were 475 cases reported on Thursday, March 26.

The first diagnosis at the retirement community was on Tuesday, March 10 in a per-diem employee who had unknowingly been exposed to the virus, the center said.

Employees who worked near the sick person were sent home and those residents exposed were monitored. A day later the center stopped visitation.

But the virus had already spread and within days, three residents died, with the first being on March 17. Since then, an additional three residents have died.

Officials expect more, as the virus runs its course.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.