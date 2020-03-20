Three Die From COVID-19 At Peconic Landing Retirement Home, Additional 12 Test Positive

Three people have died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at a Suffolk County retirement home and an additional 12 residents there have tested positive for the virus.

The announcement was made by officials in a press release on Friday, March 20, that three residents at the Peconic Landing Retirement home in Greenport had died over the past 48 hours.

In addition, 12 additional residents have tested postie for the virus as well as three employees.

The residents who died, according to officials at the home, were:

a 96-year-old woman who was a resident of The Shores for Skilled Nursing. She died on Wednesday, March 18;

a 97-year-old woman who also a resident of The Shores for Skilled Nursing, who died on Thursday, March 19,

and a 96-year-old man who was a resident of Harbor South for Memory Support. He also died on Thursday

All three residents had underlying medical conditions. The three members were residents of the Health Center, where COVID-19 was first detected on March 10 in a per-diem employee who had unknowingly been exposed to the virus, the center said.

Peconic Landing's Health Center is home to 86 individuals residing in four care neighborhoods: 37 in The Shores for Skilled Nursing, 13 in Harbor South for Memory Support, 24 in Harbor North for Assisted Living, and 12 in The Bluffs for Short-Term Rehabilitation.

There are currently 12 members in the Health Center who have tested positive for the virus: 10 are in stable condition, one is in the hospital due to COVID-19 symptoms as of Friday, March 20, and one has been on hospice care since prior to diagnosis and all are being monitored closely.

The COVID-19 virus has not been detected among the center's independent living residents, which includes 301 members, officials said.

"On behalf of the entire Peconic Landing community, we offer our deepest thoughts and condolences to the families and loved ones these members leave behind," said Carol Hance, chair of Peconic Landing's Board of Trustees.

The New York State Department of Health has managed oversight and testing of all individuals at the center, determining who meets the criteria for testing.

The Suffolk County Health Department has assisted with quarantines on the campus, they added.

Visitation to the campus remains suspended until further notice.

