COVID-19: NY Restrictions On Remaining Cluster Zones, Curfews For Many Businesses To Be Lifted

Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

News

Zak Failla
Some COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in New York.
New York is lifting some of its COVID-19 restrictions and curfews as the state continues its recovery from the winter surge of the virus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday, March 17 that the state was lifting restrictions on its five remaining “yellow zone” COVID-19 clusters, while allowing businesses to reopen more widely.

Beginning on Monday, March 22, indoor fitness classes can begin reopening statewide at 33 percent capacity with health screening and contact information required at sign-in. Classes should be scheduled to allow additional time for cleaning and disinfection between sessions.

Local health departments will be tasked with inspecting fitness centers within two weeks of the location reopening to the public.

As of Monday, April 5, the 11 p.m. curfew currently in place for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiards halls, gyms, and fitness centers will be lifted.

The 11 p.m. curfew for food and beverage establishments and the 12 a.m. curfew for catered events will remain in effect, with both curfews being evaluated in late-April.

 “New York is moving forward with reopening our economy and looking forward to a post-COVID world," Cuomo said. "We know the vaccine is the weapon that defeats this invisible enemy and we are getting more shots in arms than ever before. 

“As we re-open and an increasing number of New Yorkers receive their vaccines, it is more important than ever to continue the practices we know stop the spread of COVID-19.” 

