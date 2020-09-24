COVID-19: Long Island Sees Slight Change In Positive Testing Rate; Latest Totals By County

Long Island saw a slight change in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Of a total of 70,930 test results reported on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to New York State, 665, or 0.94 percent, were positive.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last four days on Long Island:

Saturday, Sept. 19: 0.9 percent

Sunday, Sept. 20: 0.9 percent

Monday, Sept. 21: 1.1 percent

Tuesday, Sept. 22: 1.0 percent

In Nassau County, 63 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday (three less than a day earlier) with another 32 in Suffolk County (down 35 from the previous day).

A total of 665 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 51,892 during the pandemic.

There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Tuesday, with none on Long Island -- bringing the total to 25,437 during the pandemic.

Patient Hospitalization - 490 (+20)

Patients Newly Admitted - 83

Hospital Counties - 34

Number ICU - 141 (+8)

Number ICU with Intubation - 68 (+1)

Total Discharges - 76,306 (+60)

Deaths - 5

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

