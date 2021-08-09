COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Infection Rate Increase; Latest Case Breakdown By Community

The COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island continues to rise, approaching 4 percent as variants of the virus continue to rage throughout the region.

The seven-day average positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested on Long Island has now risen from 3.50 percent on Friday, Aug. 6 to 3.58 percent the following day, and up to 3.59 percent on Sunday, Aug. 8.

A week ago, the infection rate was under 2 percent.

Statewide, the positive infection rate jumped from 2.86 percent to 2.96 percent in that same time frame.

One new virus-related fatality was reported in Suffolk County, bringing the death toll to 3,418, while the number of COVID-19 deaths in Nassau stands at 3,189.

Other deaths were reported in the Bronx, Erie, and Manhattan (two each), with single deaths reported in Chautauqua, Chenango, Green, Kings, and Queens counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 8, according to the state Department of Health:

Capital Region: 4.37 percent (up .09 percent);

Central New York: 3.93 percent (up .04 percent);

Finger Lakes: 3.73 percent (up .19 percent);

Long Island : 3.59 percent (up .01 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 3.53 percent (up .18 percent);

Western New York: 3.14 percent (up .08 percent);

North Country: 2.99 percent (down .01 percent);

Southern Tier: 2.99 percent (up .20 percent);

Hudson Valley: 2.98 percent (up .10percent);

New York City: 2.61 percent (up .03 percent).

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past several weeks as the virus continues spreading.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Monday, Aug. 9:

Brookhaven: 60,075;

Islip: 50,395;

Babylon: 29,335;

Huntington: 23,595;

Smithtown: 14,683;

Southampton: 5,996;

Riverhead: 3,719;

East Hampton: 1,765;

Southold: 1,706;

Shelter Island: 69.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 5,863;

Hicksville: 4,731;

Hempstead: 4,722;

Freeport: 4,413;

Valley Stream: 4,190;

East Meadow: 4,008;

Elmont: 3,641;

Oceanside: 3,523;

Franklin Square: 3,401;

Long Beach: 3,356;

Glen Cove: 3,174;

Uniondale: 2,883;

Massapequa: 2,517;

Baldwin: 2,456;

Rockville Centre: 2,442;

Woodmere: 2,224;

Wantagh: 2,175;

North Massapequa: 2,142;

Plainview: 2,132;

North Bellmore: 2,128;

West Hempstead: 2,109;



Bellmore: 2,085;

Mineola: 2,046;

Merrick: 2,036;

Lynbrook: 1,959;

Garden City: 1,975;

East Massapequa: 1,971.

There were 108,965 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 8, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 3,615 newly confirmed infections for a 2.96 percent daily infection rate, nearly identical to the previous day.

Sixty-three new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 1,225 being treated statewide, up more than 400 from a week ago.

A total of 76.6 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 69.3 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 64.3 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 57.8 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 9, 1,644,870 (3,202 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,481,392 (1,712 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"COVID-19 is spreading across our State, and it will take New Yorkers' concerted effort to get vaccinated and defeat this virus for good," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "The Delta variant is threatening to hamper our ability to rebuild and revitalize New York for the future, and getting shots in arms is the surest way out of the COVID crisis.

"For everyone who is able to get the vaccine and hasn't yet received it—we have available vaccines and sites are open today, so get it as soon as you can."

