COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increases In Cases, Positivity Rate; Latest Totals By County

Long Island has seen new increases in both the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing and the number of new cases, according to newly released data on Thursday, Nov. 5.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under New York State's Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.04 percent, and outside the focus zone areas, it's 1.70 percent.

Within the focus areas, 19,814 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 602 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 141,205 test results were reported, yielding 2,395 positives.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days on Long Island:

Monday, Nov. 2: 1.8 percent

Tuesday, Nov. 3: 1.1 percent

Wednesday, Nov. 4: 2.0 percent

In Nassau County, 216 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday, Nov. 4 with another 179 in Suffolk County.

There were 24 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, with none on Long Island -- bringing the total to 25,892 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Wednesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,277 (+24)

Patients Newly Admitted - 164

Hospital Counties - 46

Number ICU - 268 (-16)

Number ICU with Intubation - 128 (-1)

Total Discharges - 80,225 (+116)

Deaths - 24

