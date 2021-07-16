COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increase In Infection Rate, Which Ranks Highest In NY State

Despite a rising number of vaccinations, Long Island continues to see the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 infections spiking in both Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Since Sunday, July 11, the seven-day average positive infection rate on Long Island has risen from 0.96 percent to 1.28 percent of those tested on Thursday, July 15.

Long Island continues to have the highest infection rate of New York’s 10 regions, tied with the Capital Region and ahead of New York City (1.13 percent), the only other to hit the 1 percent positive infection threshold.

Statewide, the average infection rate has risen from under 0.90 percent to 1.09 percent during that span.

There were 87 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau, bringing the total to 184,830, and 73 in Suffolk, as the cumulative total since the pandemic began rose to 202,120.

The number of new infections in both counties was the highest of any county in New York outside Manhattan.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported on Long Island, as the death toll held steady at 3,407 in Suffolk and 3,182 in Nassau. One virus-related death was reported in Kings County and one in Wayne County as the statewide death toll hit 43,025 since March 2020.

There were 79,920 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on July 15, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 981 newly confirmed infections for a 1.23 percent positive infection rate, up slightly from the previous day.

Eighty-two new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 360 being treated statewide.

A total of more than 73 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 67 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 61.4 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 55.7 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of July 15, 1,557,370 (2,778 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,421,514 (2,697) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

“Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we have been able to begin returning to normal, however that does not mean that COVID isn't still a threat," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "To win this war once and for all, we must continue to capitalize on our most effective weapon - the vaccine.

“Those who continue to avoid it are not only putting their own well-being at risk, but they are threatening the health and safety of those around them as well. Now is not the time to gamble with anybody's health -- if you haven't already, get your vaccination today and help contain the spread of this beast."

