COVID-19: Long Island Sees Nearly 4K New Cases; Latest Breakdown By Town

Both Nassau and Suffolk County saw more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases apiece as Long Island approached 4,000 total cases for the third time this week.

There were 2,194 new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk and 1,634 in Nassau - both the highest in the state behind only New York City's 6,387 - according to the latest data from the state Department of Health on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Twenty-two new virus-related deaths brought the total in Suffolk to 2,410 since the pandemic began, and seven new deaths in Nassau brought the death toll to 2,452.

The positive COVID-19 infection rate across Long Island has remained high but held steady, dipping from 9.61 percent on Monday, Jan. 4 to 9.52 percent the following day, and to 9.51 percent on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Suffolk has seen 108,255 total COVID-19 cases out of more than two million tested (up to a 5.3 percent infection rate), while there have been 97,746 in Nassau out of 2 million tests that have been administered (4.8 percent infection rate).

There are currently 1,579 Long Islanders hospitalized with the virus up from 1,420 a week ago, representing 0.06 percent of the population, and roughly 77 percent of the region's available hospital beds.

There are more than 700 of Long Island's 812 ICU beds occupied, leaving approximately 19percent still available.

In response to the rise in hospitalization rate, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said that to preserve hospital capacity, she was reinstating EMS pandemic triage protocols, which will allow EMTs to recommend those with mild COVID-19 symptoms recover at home rather than be unnecessarily hospitalized.

If Long Island finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Jan. 7

Brookhaven: 29,016;

Islip: 27,748;

Babylon: 15,167;

Huntington: 12,166;

Smithtown: 7,631;

Southampton: 3,082;

Riverhead: 2,032;

Southold: 975;

East Hampton: 923;

Shelter Island: 32.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 4,017;

Freeport: 3,384;

Levittown: 3,241;

Hicksville: 2,787;

Elmont: 2,642;

Valley Stream: 2,669

Uniondale: 2,498;

East Meadow: 2,571;

Long Beach: 2,196;

Franklin Square: 2,160;

Glen Cove: 2,107;

Oceanside: 1,877;

Woodmere: 1,585;

Baldwin: 1,517;

Massapequa: 1,415;

Roosevelt: 1,343;

Rockville Centre: 1,325;

West Hempstead: 1,291;

North Valley Stream: 1,207;

Wantagh: 1,199;

Mineola: 1,188;

East Massapequa: 1,177;

North Bellmore: 1,159;

Lynbrook: 1,148;

New Cassel: 1,037;

Merrick: 1,122;

North Massapequa: 1,116;

Massapequa Park: 1,112

Westbury: 1,100;

Freeport: 1,009.

There were 152,402 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Monday, Jan. 4, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 12,666 positive cases for an 8.31 percent infection rate.

There are now 8,590 (339 new) COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with 1,392 in ICU and 851 currently intubated with the virus.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, more than 26 million New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,041,028 testing positive for the virus. There have been a total of 30,802 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide.

