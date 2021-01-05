COVID-19: Long Island Sees Nearly 3,000 New Cases; Breakdown By Community

Long Island continues to see a "holiday surge" of new COVID-19 cases as there were nearly 3,000 new cases as the virus continues to rapidly spread during the winter months.

There were 1,554 new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk and 1,273 in Nassau - both the highest in the state behind only New York City - according to the latest data from the state Department of Health on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Fifteen new virus-related deaths brought the total in Suffolk to 2,376 since the pandemic began, and 3 new deaths in Nassau brought the death toll to 2,431.

The positive COVID-19 infection rate across Long Island continues to rise, going from 9.11 percent on Saturday, Jan. 2 to 9.31 percent the following day, and up to 9.61 percent on Monday, Jan. 4.

Suffolk has seen 104,183 total COVID-19 cases out of more than two million tested (up to a 5.1 percent infection rate), while there have been 94,379 in Nassau out of 1.98 million tests that have been administered (4.8 percent infection rate).

There are currently 1,577 Long Islanders hospitalized with the virus up from 1,420 a week ago, representing 0.06 percent of the population, and roughly 75 percent of the region's available hospital beds. There are currently more than 650 of Long Island's 812 ICU beds occupied, leaving approximately 22 percent still available.

If Long Island finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Jan. 5

Brookhaven: 27,882;

Islip: 26,789;

Babylon: 14,624;

Huntington: 11,702;

Smithtown: 7,336;

Southampton: 2,981;

Riverhead: 1,934;

Southold: 931;

East Hampton: 890;

Shelter Island: 31.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 3,869;

Freeport: 3,299;

Levittown: 3,058;

Hicksville: 2,637;

Elmont: 2,549;

Valley Stream: 2,551

Uniondale: 2,428;

East Meadow: 2,423;

Long Beach: 2,100;

Franklin Square: 2,028;

Glen Cove: 2,016;

Oceanside: 1,772;

Woodmere: 1,510;

Baldwin: 1,462;

Massapequa: 1,326;

Roosevelt: 1,292;

Rockville Centre: 1,263;

North Valley Stream: 1,160;

Plainview: 1,259;

Wantagh: 1,147;

Mineola: 1,134.

West Hempstead: 1,229;

East Massapequa: 1,102;

Lynbrook: 1,101;

North Bellmore: 1,083;

Merrick: 1,064;

Westbury: 1,062;

North Massapequa: 1,057;

Massapequa Park: 1,041

Freeport: 1,009;

New Cassel: 1,006.

There were 152,402 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Monday, Jan. 4, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 12,666 positive cases for an 8.31 percent infection rate.

There are now 8,590 (339 new) COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with 1,392 in ICU and 851 currently intubated with the virus.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, more than 26 million New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,041,028 testing positive for the virus. There have been a total of 30,802 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide.

