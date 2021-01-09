Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: COVID-19: New Case Of 'Super Strain' Of Virus Confirmed In Nassau County
COVID-19: Long Island Sees 3.7K-Plus New Cases, Another Increase In Infection Rate; Latest Data

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay/BlenderTimer

Long Island saw a new increase in the COVID-19 positive infection rate, along with more than 3,700 newly reported cases, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Saturday, Jan. 9.

There were 2,002 new cases in Suffolk County and another 1,742 in Nassau for a total of 3,744.

The positive infection rate on Long Island the last three days is as follows.

  • Wednesday, Jan. 6: 9.51 percent
  • Thursday, Jan. 7: 9.68 percent
  • Friday, Jan. 8:  9.70 percent

There are a total of 1,544 hospitalizations on Long Island as of Saturday, with approximately 26 percent of hospital beds still available in Nassau and Suffolk.

There are currently 698 COVID-19 patients being treated in 850 Long Island ICU units, with 18 percent of those beds still available. That's a six-percent decline in the number of ICU beds available from a week ago.

A new daily record high of 258,031 COVID tests were administered in New York State on Friday.

There were 23 newly reported COVID-related deaths on Long Island - 15 in Suffolk County and eight in Nassau County, and 188 statewide. There have now been 31,519 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Friday:

  • Test Results Reported - 258,031
  • Total Positive - 16,943
  • Percent Positive - 6.57%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 8,527 (-34)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 1,075
  • Number ICU - 1,428 (-47)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 876 (-36)
  • Total Discharges - 109,035 (+891)
  • Deaths - 188
  • Total Deaths - 31,519

