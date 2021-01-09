COVID-19: Long Island Sees 3.7K-Plus New Cases, Another Increase In Infection Rate; Latest Data

Long Island saw a new increase in the COVID-19 positive infection rate, along with more than 3,700 newly reported cases, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Saturday, Jan. 9.

There were 2,002 new cases in Suffolk County and another 1,742 in Nassau for a total of 3,744.

The positive infection rate on Long Island the last three days is as follows.

Wednesday, Jan. 6: 9.51 percent

Thursday, Jan. 7: 9.68 percent

Friday, Jan. 8: 9.70 percent

There are a total of 1,544 hospitalizations on Long Island as of Saturday, with approximately 26 percent of hospital beds still available in Nassau and Suffolk.

There are currently 698 COVID-19 patients being treated in 850 Long Island ICU units, with 18 percent of those beds still available. That's a six-percent decline in the number of ICU beds available from a week ago.

A new daily record high of 258,031 COVID tests were administered in New York State on Friday.

There were 23 newly reported COVID-related deaths on Long Island - 15 in Suffolk County and eight in Nassau County, and 188 statewide. There have now been 31,519 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Friday:

Test Results Reported - 258,031

Total Positive - 16,943

Percent Positive - 6.57%

Patient Hospitalization - 8,527 (-34)

Patients Newly Admitted - 1,075

Number ICU - 1,428 (-47)

Number ICU with Intubation - 876 (-36)

Total Discharges - 109,035 (+891)

Deaths - 188

Total Deaths - 31,519

