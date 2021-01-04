COVID-19: Long Island Sees 2,200-Plus New Cases, Increase In Test Rate; New County Breakdown

Long Island saw thousands of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in both Nassau and Suffolk County over the weekend, with each reporting more than 1,000 new infections in the past 24 hours as the region combats the surge of new cases due to the "holiday surge" of the virus.

There were 1,232 new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk and 1,071 in Nassau - both among the highest in the state behind only New York City - according to the latest data from the state Department of Health on Monday, Jan. 4.

Sixty-two new virus-related deaths brought the total in Suffolk to 2,361 since the pandemic began, and 38 new deaths in Nassau brought the death toll to 2,428.

Suffolk has seen 102,465 total COVID-19 cases out of more than two million tested (up to a 5.1 percent infection rate), while there have been 93,106 in Nassau out of 1.97 million tests that have been administered (4.7 percent infection rate).

There are currently 1,506 Long Islanders hospitalized with the virus up from 1,420 a week ago, representing 0.05 percent of the population, and roughly 75 percent of the region's available hospital beds. There are currently more than 600 of Long Island's 812 ICU beds occupied, leaving approximately 25 percent still available.

If Long Island finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Jan. 4

Brookhaven: 27,273;

Islip: 26,369;

Babylon: 14,390;

Huntington: 11,500;

Smithtown: 7,192;

Southampton: 2,918;

Riverhead: 1,904;

Southold: 915;

East Hampton: 866;

Shelter Island: 28.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 3,806;

Freeport: 3,227;

Levittown: 2,940;

Elmont: 2,516;

Hicksville: 2,581;

Valley Stream: 2,478

Uniondale: 2,379;

East Meadow: 2,347;

Long Beach: 2,057;

Glen Cove: 1,984;

Franklin Square: 1,952;

Oceanside: 1,725;

Woodmere: 1,490;

Baldwin: 1,434;

Massapequa: 1,282;

Roosevelt: 1,267;

Plainview: 1,230;

Rockville Centre: 1,228;

Wantagh: 1,129;

North Valley Stream: 1,128;

Mineola: 1,096.

West Hempstead: 1,092;

Lynbrook: 1,061;

East Massapequa: 1,058;

Westbury: 1,043;

North Bellmore: 1,036;

Merrick: 1,033;

North Massapequa: 1,023;

There were 134,360 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Sunday, Jan. 3, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 11,209 positive cases for an 8.34 percent infection rate.

There are now 8,251 (288 new) COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with 1,357 in ICU and 843 currently intubated with the virus.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, nearly 26 million New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,028,362 testing positive for the virus. There have been a total of 30,648 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide.

