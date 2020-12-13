COVID-19: Long Island Sees 1,900-Plus New Cases; Latest County Totals

Long Island saw more than 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 and an increase in the positive-test rate, according to new data released by the New York State Department of Health on Sunday, Dec. 13.

There were 1,086 new cases confirmed in Suffolk County on Friday with another 839 in Nassau County.

Here are positive testing rates for the last four days on Long Island:

Wednesday, Dec. 9: 5.71 percent

Thursday, Dec. 10: 5.65 percent

Friday, Dec. 11: 5.58 percent

Saturday, Dec. 12: 5.62 percent

There were 106 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with eight on Long Island (five in Suffolk County and three in Nassau County) -- bringing the total to 27,785 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Test Results Reported - 205,250

Positive Test Results - 10,194

Positivity - 4.96 %

Patient Hospitalization - 5,410 (+51)

Patients Newly Admitted - 746

Number ICU - 1,009 (-20)

Number ICU with Intubation - 567 (+4)

Total Discharges - 91,366 (+619)

Deaths - 106

"All the experts predicted cases would go up in the fall and winter, and that's exactly what's happening around the country," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday. "The problem is the cold weather is driving people indoors which in turn is driving more spread.

"Contact tracing data shows the main driver of cases is household and small gatherings, so we have to adjust our behavior accordingly — avoid these types of gatherings, wear a mask, adhere to social distancing.

"The vaccine is coming and there is light at the end of this long tunnel, but we must remain vigilant until it is available widely. New Yorkers already proved we are smart and tough and loving and united and disciplined — we just need to keep it up a little longer."

