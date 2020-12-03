COVID-19: Long Island Sees 1,868 New Cases, Increase In Positive Rate; Latest County Breakdown

Long Island saw new increases in both COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate for testing, according to data released by New York State on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.91 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 4.49 percent.

Within the focus areas, 50,800 test results were reported Wednesday, Dec. 2, yielding 3,003 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 152,640 test results were reported, yielding 6,852 positives.

The positive testing rates for the last three days on Long Island is as follows:

Monday, Nov. 30: 4.7 percent

Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5.5 percent

Wednesday, Dec. 2: 5.6 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases on Long Island:

Suffolk County, 1,111

Nassau County, 757

Total number of new cases: 1,868

There were 61 COVID deaths statewide on Wednesday, with five on Long Island (three in Suffolk County and two in Nassau County), bringing the total to 26,955 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Wednesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 4,063 (+139)

Patients Newly Admitted - 664

Hospital Counties - 55

Number ICU - 783 (+41)

Number ICU with Intubation - 377 (+4)

Total Discharges - 86,638 (+437)

Deaths - 61

