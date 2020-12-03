Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
News

COVID-19: Long Island Sees 1,868 New Cases, Increase In Positive Rate; Latest County Breakdown

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

Long Island saw new increases in both COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate for testing, according to data released by New York State on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.91 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 4.49 percent. 

Within the focus areas, 50,800 test results were reported Wednesday, Dec. 2, yielding 3,003 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 152,640 test results were reported, yielding 6,852 positives. 

The positive testing rates for the last three days on Long Island is as follows:

  • Monday, Nov. 30: 4.7 percent
  • Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5.5 percent
  • Wednesday, Dec. 2: 5.6 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases on Long Island:

  • Suffolk County, 1,111 
  • Nassau County, 757 
  • Total number of new cases: 1,868

There were 61 COVID deaths statewide on Wednesday, with five on Long Island (three in Suffolk County and two in Nassau County), bringing the total to 26,955 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Wednesday:

 Patient Hospitalization - 4,063 (+139)

  • Patients Newly Admitted - 664
  • Hospital Counties - 55
  • Number ICU - 783 (+41)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 377 (+4)
  • Total Discharges - 86,638 (+437)
  • Deaths - 61

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.