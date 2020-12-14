Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Long Island Sees 1,800-Plus New Cases; Here's Latest Breakdown By Community

Zak Failla
The Suffolk County COVID-19 map on Monday, Dec. 14. Photo Credit: Suffolk County
The Nassau County COVID-19 map on Monday, Dec. 14. Photo Credit: Nassau County

There were 1,826 newly confirmed COVID-19 reported on Long Island as both Nassau and Suffolk Counties have now seen more than 70,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, There were 1,087 new cases in Suffolk, bringing the total to 75,454 since the pandemic began, while an additional 739 infections were reported in Nassau, as the total reached 71,214 as of Monday, Dec. 14.

Overall infection rates of those tested on Long Island held steady at 4.3 percent in Nassau and climbed to 4.5 percent in Suffolk.

The average rolling positivity rate over the past seven days on Long Island rose from 5.5 percent to 5.7 percent during that span, while the 14-day average spiked from 4.6 percent to 5.6 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Dec. 14:

  • Islip: 20,448;
  • Brookhaven: 19,513;
  • Babylon: 11,119;
  • Huntington: 8,777;
  • Smithtown: 5,106;
  • Southampton: 2,202;
  • Riverhead: 1,400;
  • Southold: 670;
  • East Hampton: 613;
  • Shelter Island: 22.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

  • Hempstead: 3,196;
  • Freeport: 2,626;
  • Levittown: 2,081;
  • Elmont: 2,058;
  • Uniondale: 1,953;
  • Hicksville: 1,897;
  • Valley Stream: 1,878;
  • East Meadow: 1,670;
  • Glen Cove: 1,581;
  • Franklin Square: 1,434;
  • Long Beach: 1,418;
  • Oceanside: 1,176;
  • Woodmere: 1,154;
  • Baldwin: 1,090;
  • Roosevelt: 1,017;
  • North Valley Stream: 880;
  • Plainview: 910.
  • New Cassel: 848.

A total of 205,250 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York on Sunday, Dec. 13, with 10,194 positive cases. The total infection rate across the state was at 4.96 percent.

The total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in New York climbed to 5,410, and there were 106 new virus-related deaths reported, bringing the total to 27,785 fatalities in the past nine months.

Since the pandemic began, 21,962 COVID-19 tests have been administered in New York, with 775,160 in total testing positive for the virus.

