COVID-19: Long Island Schools To Close For Two Weeks

All public and private schools on Long Island will be closed for two weeks to help combat the spread of the novel strain of the coronavirus.

The closures in Nassau and Suffolk counties start on Monday, March 16 and last through Friday, March 27, counties executives Laura Curran of Nassau and Steve Bellone of Suffolk announced on Sunday, March 15.

Both counties are developing plans to provide food pickup for needy students and for health-care workers with school-aged children.

School facilities will be closed for instruction, but administrators and teachers may still use school buildings for distance-based learning and for distribution of grab-and-go meals in both Nassau and Suffolk.

"My message to everyone in Nassau County is this: We are in this together, and together we will get through this," Curran said. "It is moments of crisis like this that, like in the months after September 11th, we see what Americans – and especially New Yorkers – are made of."

"We're resilient. We step up in moments of crisis and put aside our differences to meet the moment."

