COVID-19: Long Island Positive-Test Rate Stays Steadily High; New Breakdown By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island is back below 4 percent after peaking over the past week as the Delta variant of the virus continues to plague the country.

For the past three days, the average seven-day COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island has dropped, from 4.01 percent on Sunday, Aug. 22, to 3.98 percent the following day, to 3.92 percent in the latest data released by the state Department of Health.

The statewide infection rate has also fallen, from 3.16 percent to 3.13 percent over the same time frame.

In Suffolk, 420 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the latest update,e bringing the cumulative total to 213,541, while Nassau saw 297 new cases, as the total hit 196,992 since the pandemic began in March last year.

Two new virus-related fatalities were reported in both Suffolk and Nassau, bringing the death toll to 3,445 and 3,206, respectively.

Other new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Kings County (three), Queens (two), with single fatalities recorded in Albany, Bronx, Jefferson, Monroe, Rockland, Saratoga, and Ulster counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 25, according to the state Department of Health:

North Country: 4.40 percent (up .07 percent);

Central New York: 4.18 percent (down .26 percent);

Capital Region: 4.16 percent (down .03 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 3.99 percent (up .14 percent);

Finger Lakes: 3.97 percent (up .09 percent);

Long Island : 3.92 percent (down .06 percent);

Western New York: 3.68 percent (down .03 percent);

Hudson Valley: 3.51 percent (up .10 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.23 percent;

New York City: 2.52 percent.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Thursday, Aug. 26:

Brookhaven: 62,307;

Islip: 52,107;

Babylon: 30,366;

Huntington: 24,434;

Smithtown: 15,183;

Southampton: 6,249;

Riverhead: 3,833;

East Hampton: 1,876;

Southold: 1,752;

Shelter Island: 77.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 6,133;

Hempstead: 4,942;

Hicksville: 4,896;

Freeport: 4,575;

Valley Stream: 4,433;

East Meadow: 4,211;

Elmont: 3,806;

Oceanside: 3,700;

Franklin Square: 3,566;

Long Beach: 3,554;

Glen Cove: 3,261;

Uniondale: 3,003;

Massapequa: 2,642;

Rockville Centre: 2,555;

Baldwin: 2,575;

Woodmere: 2,340;

Wantagh: 2,318;

North Massapequa: 2,257;

Plainview: 2,230;

North Bellmore: 2,237;

West Hempstead: 2,221;

Bellmore: 2,085;

Merrick: 2,140;

Mineola: 2,128;

Garden City: 2,080;

East Massapequa: 2,076;

Lynbrook: 2,063.

There were 141,619 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 24, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 4,272 newly confirmed infections for a 3.02 percent daily infection rate.

Forty new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated reached 2,143 statewide, up dramatically from earlier in the summer.

A total of 78.8 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.8 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 64 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 57.8 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 26, 1,717,425 (5,802 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,530,323 (4,057 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"COVID-19 is still a threat to hardworking New Yorkers, and although we're fighting every day to keep them safe, we need everyone who's able to get vaccinated right away," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The more people we vaccinate, the more families and friends we're able to keep safe from this terrible virus.

"Appointments are available, sites are located across the state and the vaccine is free, so don't delay and get the vaccine as soon as you can."

