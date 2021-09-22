COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Stays Steady; New Case Breakdown By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island is down for the third straight day, though multiple new virus-related deaths were reported in both Suffolk and Nassau counties.

After spiking above 4.15 percent last week, the average seven-day average positive infection rate for those tested for COVID-19 on Long Island is back on the decline, from 3.85 percent on Saturday, Sept. 18, to 3.84 percent the following day and down to 3.80 percent on Monday, Sept. 20.

Statewide, the COVID-19 rate has been fluctuating, from 2.99 percent to 2.95 percent and 2.98 percent over the same time frame.

In Suffolk, 607 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the latest update from the state, with 401 new cases in Nassau, bringing the totals to 227,181 and 206,372 respectively.

A total of 41 new virus-related deaths were reported in New York on Sept. 20, including four in Suffolk to bring the total to 3,511 since the pandemic began and seven in Nassau brought the number of fatalities up to 3,244 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

North Country: 5.91 percent (up .08 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 5.08 percent (up .48 percent);

Western New York: 4.85 percent (up .14 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.83 percent (down .03 percent);

Capital Region: 4.01 percent (up .10 percent);

Central New York: 3.99 percent (up .26 percent);

Long Island : 3.80 percent (down .04 percent);

: 3.80 percent (down .04 percent); Southern Tier: 3.45 percent (up .03 percent);

Hudson Valley: 3,09 percent (up .02 percent);

New York City: 1.95 percent (down .02 percent).

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Tuesday, Sept. 21:

Brookhaven: 67,014;

Islip: 55,079;

Babylon: 32,294;

Huntington: 25,833;

Smithtown: 16,348;

Southampton: 6,753;

Riverhead: 4,073;

East Hampton: 2,060;

Southold: 1,853;

Shelter Island: 80.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 6,578;

Hempstead: 5,340;

Hicksville: 5,197;

Freeport: 4,888;

Valley Stream: 4,685;

East Meadow: 4,564;

Elmont: 4,066;

Oceanside: 3,978;

Long Beach: 3,852;

Franklin Square: 3,803;

Glen Cove: 3,440;

Uniondale: 3,180;

Massapequa: 2,847;

Baldwin: 2,782;

Rockville Centre: 2,781;

Woodmere: 2,564;

Wantagh: 2,557;

North Bellmore: 2,441;

North Massapequa: 2,440;

Plainview: 2,409;

West Hempstead: 2,366;

Merrick: 2,320;

East Massapequa: 2,249;

Mineola: 2,234;

Garden City: 2,222;

Lynbrook: 2,203;

Massapequa Park: 2,149;

Seaford: 2,130;

Bellmore: 2,085;

There were 143,765 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Sept. 20, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 5,242 newly confirmed infections for a 3.65 percent positive daily infection rate.

Sixty-nine new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus rose to 2,402 statewide.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 80.3 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 72.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

Officials said that 67.9 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 61 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Sept. 21, 1,838,347 (4,095 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,626,987 (3,286 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"The way out of this pandemic is to get as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible, and New York continues to take steps to put more shots in arms," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "We're launching new mask requirements and pop-up sites to help children and their families stay healthy, especially in under-vaccinated communities.

"Getting your shot is safe, free, and effective, and it's the best tool we have to defeat this pandemic for good, so don't delay and get your shot immediately."

