COVID-19: Long Island Infection-Rate Stays Steadily High; Latest Breakdown By Community

After seeing the positive COVID-19 infection rate rise for nearly a week straight, the numbers on Long Island showed slight improvements during the latest update from the New York State Department of Health, though it still remains above 4 percent.

According to the Department of Health, the average seven-day positive infection rate of those tested on Long Island dipped down to 4.27 percent in the latest update after spiking to 4.44 percent as recently as Monday, Aug. 30.

In Suffolk, there were 521 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded, bringing the total to 27,676 since the pandemic began in March 2020. In Nassau, 377 newly reported infections brought the total to 199,230.

Thirty-three New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, according to the latest update from the state, including two each in Suffolk and Nassau as the death toll rose to 3,463 and 3,221, respectively.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

North Country: 4.84 percent (up .22 percent);

Capital Region: 4.80 percent (up .20 percent);

Central New York: 4.73 percent (up .04 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 4.54 percent (up .01 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.47 percent (down .17 percent);

Long Island : 4.27 percent (down .17 percent);

Western New York: 4.13 percent (up .04 percent);

Hudson Valley: 3.61 percent (down .06 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.61 percent (up .08 percent);

New York City: 2.43 percent (down .10 percent).

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

"Last year every community across the state came together in a profound way to say, 'we can do this,'" New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "This war is not over and the Delta variant is a serious threat, especially for people who are still unvaccinated.

"We all need to remain vigilant to protect each other - and that means coming in to get your shot and booster shot, wearing masks in indoor spaces, and exercising basic safety measures that we are all familiar with by now."

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Friday, Sept. 3:

Brookhaven: 63,755;

Islip: 53,021;

Babylon: 30,994;

Huntington: 24,891;

Smithtown: 15,543;

Southampton: 6,387;

Riverhead: 3,919;

East Hampton: 1,941;

Southold: 1,782;

Shelter Island: 78.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 6,264;

Hempstead: 5,065;

Hicksville: 4,973;

Freeport: 4,646;

Valley Stream: 4,489;

East Meadow: 4,311;

Elmont: 3,883;

Oceanside: 3,808;

Franklin Square: 3,634;

Long Beach: 3,646;

Glen Cove: 3,320;

Uniondale: 3,057;

Massapequa: 2,699;

Baldwin: 2,625;

Rockville Centre: 2,619;

Woodmere: 2,266;

Wantagh: 2,392;

North Bellmore: 2,299;

North Massapequa: 2,309;

Plainview: 2,293;

West Hempstead: 2,266;

Bellmore: 2,085;

Merrick: 2,189;

Mineola: 2,173;

East Massapequa: 2,121;

Garden City: 2,114;

Lynbrook: 2,104;

Seaford: 2,033;

Massapequa Park: 2,044.

There were 163,926 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 4,943 newly confirmed infections for a 3.02 percent daily infection rate, down slightly from the previous day.

Thirty-four more COVID-19 patients were admitted from New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus rose to 2,319 statewide.

A total of 77.3 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.1 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 65.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 60.3 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Sept. 3, 1,757,653 (6,016 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,561,051 (4,532 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"As we address challenges and work to rebuild on several fronts, it's critically important that we double down on all the essential efforts and precautions we've been taking to beat back the virus," Hochul said.

"The Delta variant is a serious threat and we cannot let down our guard. If you still need to get your shot, please don't hesitate another day.

"The faster we get everyone vaccinated, the faster we can overcome the challenges of the pandemic and come back stronger than we were before."

