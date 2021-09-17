COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Stays At Steady Rate; New Breakdown By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island is down for the third straight day, though new virus-related deaths were reported in both Suffolk and Nassau counties.

After rising to 4.18 percent on Monday, Sept. 13, the average seven-day average positive infection rate of those tested on Long Island dipped to 4.09 percent the following day, down to 4.06 percent on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Following several days of seeing the infection rate drop, the statewide rate has risen from 3.11 percent to 3.16 percent in the latest update from the state Department of Health.

In Suffolk, 595 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the latest update from the state, with 480 new cases in Nassau, bringing the totals to 224,663 and 204,542 respectively.

A total of 34 new virus-related deaths were reported in New York on Sept. 15, including two in Suffolk to bring the death toll to 3,496, and one in Nassau to bring the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 3,240 since the pandemic began.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

North Country: 5.66 percent (down .03 percent);

Central New York: 5.37 percent (up .10 percent);

Western New York: 5.02 percent (up .24 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.95 percent (up .38 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 4.64 percent (up .20 percent);

Capital Region: 4.26 percent (down .17 percent);

Long Island : 4.06 percent (down .03 percent);

: 4.06 percent (down .03 percent); Hudson Valley: 3.54 percent (down .03 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.37 percent (up .16 percent);

New York City: 2.12 percent (up .01 percent).

At the beginning of the summer, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Thursday, Sept. 16:

Brookhaven: 66,186;

Islip: 54,581;

Babylon: 31,959;

Huntington: 25,620;

Smithtown: 16,165;

Southampton: 6,661;

Riverhead: 4,034;

East Hampton: 2,037;

Southold: 1,835;

Shelter Island: 80.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 6,464;

Hempstead: 5,247;

Hicksville: 5,119;

Freeport: 4,794;

Valley Stream: 4,626;

East Meadow: 4,442;

Elmont: 3,992;

Oceanside: 3,920;

Long Beach: 3,785;

Franklin Square: 3,748;

Glen Cove: 3,408;

Uniondale: 3,141;

Massapequa: 2,784;

Baldwin: 2,730;

Rockville Centre: 2,715;

Wantagh: 2,500;

Woodmere: 2,493;

North Bellmore: 2,391;

North Massapequa: 2,385;

Plainview: 2,378;

West Hempstead: 2,339;

Bellmore: 2,085;

Merrick: 2,284;

Mineola: 2,215;

East Massapequa: 2,201;

Garden City: 2,169;

Lynbrook: 2,169;

Seaford: 2,093;

Massapequa Park: 2,106.

There were 198,053 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Sept. 15, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 6,729 newly confirmed infections for a 3.40 percent daily infection rate.

Fifty more COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus dipped to 2,374 statewide.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 79.5 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

Officials said that 67.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 60.5 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Sept. 16, 1,816,558 (6,966 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,606,688 (5,089 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"New York State is taking decisive action to keep children and their parents safe with new comprehensive masking requirements, but that's not enough to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us—we need to increase the vaccination rate," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"We're putting more energy and effort into addressing the 12- to 17-year-old population and we continue to make the vaccine available at sites across the state. Get vaccinated today and protect your friends, family, and community from COVID-19."

