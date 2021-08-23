COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Stays Above 4 Percent; New Breakdown By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island fluctuated over the weekend but stayed above 4 percent as the region contends with the Delta variant of the virus that has been rapidly spreading.

For four straight days, Long Island has seen the infection rate above the dubious 4 percent mark, though it dropped from 4.06 percent on Friday, Aug. 20, to 4.05 percent the following day, down to 4.01 percent as of Sunday, Aug. 22.

Comparatively, statewide, the average infection rate is back on the rise, from 3.12 percent to 3.16 percent in the same time frame.

In Suffolk, 409 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the latest update from the state Department of Health, bringing the cumulative total to 212,809, while Nassau saw 362 new cases, as the total hit 195,401 since the pandemic began in March last year.

Three new virus-related deaths were recorded in Suffolk, bringing the total to 3,443, while Nassau saw two new fatalities, as the death toll rose to 3,204.

Seven new deaths were recorded in Kings County, five in Queens, with two each in the Bronx and Monroe counties. Single deaths were reported in Allegany, Cayuga, Madison, New York, Orange, Warren, and Wayne counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 22, according to the state Department of Health:

Central New York: 4.61 percent (up .06 percent);

North Country: 4.25 percent (up .02 percent);

Capital Region: 4.20 percent (down .04 percent);

Long Island: 4.01 percent (down .04 percent);

4.01 percent (down .04 percent); Finger Lakes: 3.91 percent (down .16 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 3.71 percent (up .32 percent);

Western New York: 3.61 percent (up .14 percent);

Hudson Valley: 3.49 percent (up .13 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.23 percent (down .03 percent);

New York City: 2.55 percent.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Monday, Aug. 23:

Brookhaven: 62,043;

Islip: 51,898;

Babylon: 30,233;

Huntington: 24,338;

Smithtown: 15,132;

Southampton: 6,212;

Riverhead: 3,813;

East Hampton: 1,858;

Southold: 1,750;

Shelter Island: 75.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 6,070;

Hempstead: 4,906;

Hicksville: 4,867;

Freeport: 4,538;

Valley Stream: 4,382;

East Meadow: 4,174;

Elmont: 3,770;

Oceanside: 3,670;

Franklin Square: 3,539;

Long Beach: 3,503;

Glen Cove: 3,240;

Uniondale: 2,984;

Massapequa: 2,604;

Rockville Centre: 2,533;

Baldwin: 2,550;

Woodmere: 2,315;

Wantagh: 2,279;

North Massapequa: 2,235;

Plainview: 2,214;

North Bellmore: 2,212;

West Hempstead: 2,192;

Bellmore: 2,085;

Merrick: 2,124;

Mineola: 2,109;

Garden City: 2,054;

East Massapequa: 2,054;

Lynbrook: 2,032.

There were 101,685 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 22, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 3,816 newly confirmed infections for a 3.75 percent daily infection rate.

Sixty-four COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated reached 2,017 statewide, up dramatically from earlier in the summer.

A total of 78.6 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.7 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 66.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 59.1 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 23, 1,706,998 (2,544 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,522,723 (1,878 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"The Delta variant is a very serious threat, and we see that in the numbers here in New York and across the nation," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in his final update before leaving office. "When this virus first wreaked havoc on our communities, we showed the world what it means to be 'New York Tough' - as well as loving and smart.

"We got through the worst of this crisis by being loving and caring to one another, but now we need to be smart and make sure everyone gets vaccinated," he continued. "If you still need to get your shot, please do so immediately.

"The faster you do that, the faster we will defeat this beast and put COVID behind us once and for all."

