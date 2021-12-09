COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Climbs Past 6 Percent As Number Of Cases See New Increase

More than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Long Island as the region roared past the 6 percent positive infection rate as variants of the virus are spreading.

In the latest update from the state Department of Health, Long Island's seven-day average percentage of positive test results rose from 5.89 percent to 6.04 percent in the past three days.

Only the Hudson Valley (4.63 percent) and New York City (2.35 percent) are among the state's 10 regions below a 6 percent positivity rate.

Statewide, the positive infection rate dipped slightly, from 4.87 percent to 4.75, according to the Department of Health's latest update.

In Suffolk, 1,017 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections brought the total to 262,900 countywide, while there were 769 new cases in Nassau as the total there hit 232,051 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Forty new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, including one in Suffolk as the total number rose to 3,701, while the death toll in Nassau held steady at 3,340.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 10.66 percent (down .46 percent from the previous day);

Finger Lakes: 9.58 percent (down .56 percent);

North Country: 8.27 percent (down .31 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 8.38 percent (up .09 percent);

Central New York: 7.78 percent (down .15 percent);

Capital Region: 7.03 percent (down .49 percent);

Long Island : 6.04 percent (up .06 percent);

: 6.04 percent (up .06 percent); Southern Tier: 6.00 percent (down .01 percent);

Hudson Valley: 4.63 percent;

New York City: 2.35 percent.

Each region's 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

Sunday, Dec. 5: 70.34 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 71.74 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 69.37 new cases.

Central New York

Sunday, Dec. 5: 71.05 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 71.62 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 71.57 new cases.

Finger Lakes

Sunday, Dec. 5: 79.16 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 79.84 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 76.86 new cases.

Long Island

Sunday, Dec. 5: 55.11 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 58.25 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 59.66 new cases.

Hudson Valley

Sunday, Dec. 5: 40.99 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 41.68 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 42.85 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

Sunday, Dec. 5: 83.34 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 83.87 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 85.25 new cases.

New York City

Sunday, Dec. 5: 24.44 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 25.69 new cases.

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 26.99 new cases.

North Country

Sunday, Dec. 5: 77.91 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 76.48 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 75.35 new cases.

Southern Tier

Sunday, Dec. 5: 77.97 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 81.58 new cases.

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 80.90 new cases.

Western New York

Sunday, Dec. 5: 88.58 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 86.75 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 82.47 new cases.

New York State

Sunday, Dec. 5: 47.51 new cases;

Monday, Dec. 6: 48.69 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 48.96 new cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Thursday, Dec. 9:

Brookhaven: 79,552;

Islip: 62,513;

Babylon: 37,170;

Huntington: 30,156;

Smithtown: 19,996;

Southampton: 7,849;

Riverhead: 4,719;

East Hampton: 2,317;

Southold: 2,087;

Shelter Island: 97.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau have been recorded in:

Levittown: 7,922;

Hempstead: 6,029;

Hicksville: 5,871;

Freeport: 5,440;

Valley Stream: 5,230;

Oceanside: 4,735;

Elmont: 4,447;

Long Beach: 4,446;

Franklin Square: 4,383;

Glen Cove: 2,852;

Massapequa: 3,569;

Uniondale: 3,486;

Woodmere: 3,236;

Rockville Centre: 3,307;

Baldwin: 3,157;

North Massapequa: 2,998;

Wantagh: 2,993;

Plainview: 2,918;

North Bellmore: 2,841;

East Massapequa: 2,792;

West Hempstead: 2,788;

Merrick: 2,776;

Garden City: 2,660;

Lynbrook: 2,595;

Mineola: 2,577;

Massapequa Park: 2,569;

Seaford: 2,566;

Bethpage: 2,461.

There were 230,412 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 9,833 newly confirmed infections for a 4.27 percent positive daily infection rate, down from the previous day.

Eighty-eight more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus jumped to 3,489 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 91.9 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 79.5 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 69.2 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Dec. 9, 2,029,786 (2,821 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,801,944 (2,878 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"Let us all continue to get vaccinated, get the booster shot, and encourage our family members and fellow New Yorkers to do the same," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "We know the tools to limit the spread and prevent serious illness from the COVID-19 virus, let's use them.

"The vaccine is safe, effective, and our best hope for moving past this pandemic. We will get through this together."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.