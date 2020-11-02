Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

COVID-19: Long Island HS Closes For 10 Days Due To Exposure

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Long Island high school will be closed for the next 10 days due to COVID-19 exposure.

Due to the high number of instructional staff that were quarantined by the department of health last week, Shoreham-Wading River High School will be closed for in-person learning through Wednesday, Nov. 11, the district announced.

Distance learning will be in effect for all high school students.

The high school will re-open for in-person learning on Thursday, Nov. 12, the district said. 

