COVID-19: Liquor Licenses Of Three Long Island Restaurants Suspended For Guideline Violations

New York State authorities have suspended liquor licenses for 21 more businesses, including three on Long Island, after finding what it labeled violations of COVID-19 pandemic-related executive orders.

These new suspensions bring the total number of liquor licenses suspended during the coronavirus pandemic to 238, the state announced on Friday, Oct. 23.

In total, 1,362 charges have been filed against bars and restaurants for violating coronavirus-related rules.

Businesses found in violation of these regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license.

The locations of the establishments, all restaurants/bars in New York City, Long Island, the Hudson Valley and upstate New York, are as follows:

Outside of New York City:

Albany - 1

Jefferson - 1

Nassau - 2

Oneida - 1

Orange - 1

Oswego - 1

Putnam - 1

Seneca - 1

Suffolk - 1

Westchester - 2

In New York City:

Bronx - 1

Brooklyn - 2

Manhattan - 2

Queens - 4

The Long Island establishments cited were:

Leonard's of Great Neck at 555 Northern Boulevard in Great Neck, on Wednesday, Sept. 30: Following numerous complaints of a large gathering and excessive noise, the Nassau County Fire Marshall met with the manager outside the location on Friday, Sept. 25 at around 6 p.m., the State Liquor Authority said.

The manager stated the licensee was hosting a wedding with between 100 to 120 guests -- at least double the 50 person limit on non-essential gatherings, according to the department.

The Fire Marshal reported the business had been warned two weeks earlier about occupancy limits, and observed guests standing, drinking and ignoring social distancing, with one room set up inside the facility for 80 guests, and another for 120, the department said.

Pine Grove Inn at 1 First Street in East Patchogue, on Friday, Oct. 2: On Saturday, Sept. 26, in response to multiple 911 calls regarding social distancing violations, reckless driving, and vehicles blocking driveways in the surrounding area, the Suffolk County Police Department responded to the premises and found between 200 and 300 patrons attending a promoted event at an unlicensed outdoor area of the premises, the State Liquor Authority said.

Patrons -- most of whom were not wearing facial coverings -- were ignoring social distancing and walking around the outdoor area with open containers, according to the department.

Officers report that the licensee and several members of the waitstaff failed to wear facial coverings and found evidence of another advertised event at the location.

D'Ambiance at 1177 Grand Ave. in Baldwin, on Sunday, Oct. 4: An inspection by multiple Nassau County agencies on Thursday, Oct. 1 found six patrons standing and drinking at the bar without facial coverings, with no evidence of food being served, the State Liquor Authority said.

The Town of Hempstead Code Enforcement and the Fire Marshal issued multiple summonses and revoked the establishment's Public Assembly License for failure to comply with local Fire and Building Code regulations.

In addition, the Nassau County Police report that, on Sunday, Sept. 27, an altercation beginning inside the bar resulted in a female being shot outside the premises after security pushed those involved in the altercation outside, the department said.

Police noted no one from the bar reported the incident.

Officers responding to the scene later that night observed over 30 patrons inside the premises, which has a maximum occupancy of less than 25 under COVID-related regulations, the department said.

Those observed that day were standing and drinking without facial coverings, with no evidence of food being served.

