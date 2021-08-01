COVID-19: LI Sees 3,800-Plus New Cases, Here's Latest Breakdown By Community

For the fourth straight day, Long Island saw nearly 4,000 newly reported COVID-19 cases as both Suffolk and Nassau reported more than 1,600 apiece.

There were 2,194 new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk and 1,634 in Nassau - both the highest in the state behind only New York City's 6,387 - according to the latest data from the state Department of Health on Friday, Jan. 8.

A total of 3,827 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across Long Island.

The death toll in Suffolk is at 2,410 and Nassau has reached 2,452 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The positive COVID-19 infection rate across Long Island has remained high but held steady, dipping from 9.61 percent on Monday, Jan. 4 to 9.52 percent the following day, to 9.51 percent on Wednesday, Jan. 6 and back up to 9.68 percent on Thursday, Jan. 8, according to the most recently released data.

Suffolk has seen 108,255 total COVID-19 cases out of more than two million tested (up to a 5.3 percent infection rate), while there have been 97,746 in Nassau out of 2 million tests that have been administered (4.8 percent infection rate).

Long Island's hospital capacity is currently at 26.94.percent, with 1,552 patients hospitalized, representing 0.05 percent of the region's population.

There are more than 700 of Long Island's 812 ICU beds occupied, leaving approximately 19 percent still available.

If Long Island - or any other region - finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Jan. 8

Brookhaven: 29,690;

Islip: 28,198;

Babylon: 15,425;

Huntington: 12,404;

Smithtown: 7,785;

Southampton: 3,153;

Riverhead: 2,089;

Southold: 994;

East Hampton: 952;

Shelter Island: 33.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 4,017;

Freeport: 3,384;

Levittown: 3,241;

Hicksville: 2,787;

Elmont: 2,642;

Valley Stream: 2,669

Uniondale: 2,498;

East Meadow: 2,571;

Long Beach: 2,196;

Franklin Square: 2,160;

Glen Cove: 2,107;

Oceanside: 1,877;

Woodmere: 1,585;

Baldwin: 1,517;

Massapequa: 1,415;

Roosevelt: 1,343;

Rockville Centre: 1,325;

West Hempstead: 1,291;

North Valley Stream: 1,207;

Wantagh: 1,199;

Mineola: 1,188;

East Massapequa: 1,177;

North Bellmore: 1,159;

Lynbrook: 1,148;

New Cassel: 1,037;

Merrick: 1,122;

North Massapequa: 1,116;

Massapequa Park: 1,112

Westbury: 1,100;

Freeport: 1,009.

There were 243,903 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 7, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 18,832 positive cases for a 7.72 percent infection rate, up from approximately 7.5 percent the previous day.

There are now 8,561 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with 1,475 in ICU and 912 currently intubated with the virus.

Statewide, there have been 1,075,312 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed out of 26.57 million tests conducted in New York since the pandemic began. There have been 31,164 virus-related deaths.

