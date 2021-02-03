COVID-19: Infection Rate Dips Below 6 Percent On Long Island; Latest Breakdown By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island dropped below 6 percent for the first time in weeks, though it remains the hottest spot for the virus in the state.

There were 547 new COVID-19 infections confirmed in Nassau on Tuesday, Feb. 2, bringing the total to 130,933 since the pandemic began last year. Suffolk reported 527 new infections, for a total of 145,642.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 3, there were 1,418 (three new) COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Long Island, representing 0.05 percent of the region's population, the highest rate in New York. There are currently 31 percent of hospital beds still available on Long Island in case of a new spike in cases.

If Long Island - or any of the state's nine other regions - finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

The seven-day average infection rate for those tested on Long Island has been dropping, from 6.19 percent to 5.89 percent in the past three days, also the highest rate statewide.

"Long Island... Long Island... Long Island..." Cuomo said during a COVID-19 briefing this week. "We've been talking about Long Island and the Mohawk Valley, which have both been problematic, but Long Island has been problematic for a good period of time."

Thirteen new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Suffolk, as the total rose to 2,828, according to the state, and in Nassau, nine new fatalities brought the death toll climbed to 2,702 since last March.

The latest breakdown of the communities with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the most recent data provided by the county Department of Health on Feb. 3:

Levittown: 3,225;

Freeport: 2,630;

Hicksville: 2,583;

Hempstead: 2,577;

East Meadow: 2,432;

Valley Stream: 2,268;

Long Beach: 2,011;

Oceanside: 1,979;

Elmont: 1,950;

Franklin Square: 1,937;

Glen Cove: 1,810;

Uniondale: 1,674;

Massapequa: 1,499;

Rockville Centre: 1,437;

Baldwin: 1,280;

Woodmere: 1,272;

West Hempstead: 1,224

Plainview: 1,219;

Wantagh: 1,207;

North Massapequa: 1,201;

North Bellmore: 1,197;

Massapequa Park: 1,141;

Merrick: 1,140;

Mineola: 1,134;

Lynbrook: 1,133;

East Massapequa: 1,120.

The breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County, according to the Department of Health:

Brookhaven: 40,434;

Islip: 36,283;

Babylon: 20,170;

Huntington: 16,056;

Smithtown: 10,150;

Southampton: 4,325;

Riverhead: 2,693;

East Hampton: 1,310;

Southold: 1,294;

Shelter Island: 41.

There were 126,489 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 2, according to Cuomo, resulting in 8,082 new cases for a 4.68 percent positive infection rate, down slightly from earlier in the week.

Fifteen COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals, as the total rose to 8,082 still being treated statewide, down by more than 500 a week ago. There are 1,522 patients in ICU, and 1,003 are currently intubated. There were 160 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, there have been 1,433,304 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 32.61 million tested. There have been 35,631 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began.

"New Yorkers have shown it and the numbers reflect it: We are New York Tough," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "Our statewide positivity rate is decreasing by the day, and with our distribution networks at the ready for more supply from the federal government, we are prepared to get needles in arms as quickly as possible, getting us one step closer to our goal of winning this war.

"I applaud New Yorkers for their discipline and dedication to defeating this virus, and continue to ask everyone to keep this trend going and wear a mask, avoid gatherings and socially distance."

