Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Police: Officer Hospitalized After Violent Attack By Woman At Nassau Bar
News

COVID-19: Here's Long Island Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady on Long Island, according to three-day data released Sunday, Oct. 11.

In "Red Zone" focus areas included as part of the New York State's Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported on Saturday, Oct. 10 was 5.74 percent and 6.13 percent for the past week. 

These "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of New York's population, yet have had 17.6 percent of all positive cases reported the last week statewide.

New York State's positivity rate without the Red Zone focus areas included was 0.84 percent for Saturday's test results. 

The state's overall positivity rate - with Red Zone focus areas included - dropped to 0.96 percent yesterday, under 1 percent for the first time since Thursday, Sept.24.  

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days on Long Island:

  • Thursday, Oct. 8: 1.0 percent
  • Friday, Oct. 9: 1.1 percent
  • Saturday, Oct. 10: 1.0 percent

There were 92 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County with another 74 positive cases in Suffolk County.

There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with none on Long Island -- bringing the total to 25,574 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 820 (-6)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 111
  • Hospital Counties - 39
  • Number ICU - 186 (+7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation -- 84 (+3)
  • Total Discharges - 77,631 (+117)
  • Deaths - 5

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.