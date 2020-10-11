COVID-19: Here's Long Island Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady on Long Island, according to three-day data released Sunday, Oct. 11.

In "Red Zone" focus areas included as part of the New York State's Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported on Saturday, Oct. 10 was 5.74 percent and 6.13 percent for the past week.

These "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of New York's population, yet have had 17.6 percent of all positive cases reported the last week statewide.

New York State's positivity rate without the Red Zone focus areas included was 0.84 percent for Saturday's test results.

The state's overall positivity rate - with Red Zone focus areas included - dropped to 0.96 percent yesterday, under 1 percent for the first time since Thursday, Sept.24.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days on Long Island:

Thursday, Oct. 8: 1.0 percent

Friday, Oct. 9: 1.1 percent

Saturday, Oct. 10: 1.0 percent

There were 92 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County with another 74 positive cases in Suffolk County.

There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with none on Long Island -- bringing the total to 25,574 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization - 820 (-6)

Patients Newly Admitted - 111

Hospital Counties - 39

Number ICU - 186 (+7)

Number ICU with Intubation -- 84 (+3)

Total Discharges - 77,631 (+117)

Deaths - 5

