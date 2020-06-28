Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
News

COVID-19: Here's Long Island Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Long Island continue to stay steady, according to the latest five-day testing data.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Long Island continue to stay steady, according to the latest five-day testing data.

Here is overall state data released on Sunday, June 28:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 869 (-39)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 54 (-24)
  • Hospital Counties - 30
  • Number ICU - 229 (-1)
  • Number ICU that are intubated - 145 (+1)
  • Total Discharges - 70,369 (+133)
  • Deaths - 5
  • Total Deaths - 24,835

Of the 61,906 tests conducted in New York State on Saturday, June 27, 616, or 0.99 percent, were positive. 

On Long Island, the percentages the last five days are as follows:

  • Tuesday, June 23: 1.10 percent;
  • Wednesday, June 24: 1 percent;
  • Thursday, June 25: 1.10 percent;
  • Friday, June 26: 0.90 percent;
  • Saturday, June 27: 0.80 percent;

There were 29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County, with another 53 positive cases in Suffolk County.

The rolling seven-day average in New York of positive cases is the lowest in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

