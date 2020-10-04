COVID-19: Here's Latest On Number Of Long Island Cases, Fatalities

More than 1,000 people on Long Island have now died during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In Nassau County, another 90 residents have died from the virus, bringing the total number to 723, while Suffolk reported 52 new deaths, up to 414 since the outbreak began.

There have now been a total of 1,137 COVID-19 deaths on Long Island.

As of Friday, April 10, officials said that there have been 21,512 (1,372 new) cases in Nassau County and 18,692 in Suffolk.

Though the number of deaths continues to rise - as expected - officials on Long Island have made note that social distancing and “stay at home” protocols have helped “flatten the curve” as the number of hospitalizations begins to stabilize.

“Our decisive early action is helping flatten the curve, but we are still in the heat of this battle,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. “This is not over for any of us. We can’t let up now.”

In response to the outbreak, there have been several new COVID-19 drive-up testing facilities set up at some Long Island hotspots, including Huntington High School, the Brentwood Recreation Center and HRH Care in Riverhead.

Statewide, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that there have been 170,512 confirmed COVID-19 cases that have resulted in 7,744 deaths. Nationally, there have been 493,087 reported cases, resulting in 18,325 deaths.

Despite the positive trend, Cuomo said that it is important that New York doesn't reopen too soon, and that mass COVID testing will be the key to gradually getting people back to work and restarting the economy.

