COVID-19: Here's Latest Long Island Three-Day Testing Trend, New Cases Per County

Zak Failla
The number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop in the Hudson Valley
The number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop in the Hudson Valley Photo Credit: ny.gov

With thousands of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) tests being conducted daily throughout New York, Long Island has seen a slight increase in the number of patients testing positive for the virus.

In New York, 52,025 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with a total of 524 (1 percent) testing positive for the virus, giving the state a 1.1 percent average over the past week.

The rolling seven-day average in New York of positive cases is the lowest in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On Long Island, the number of positive cases has remained relatively steady, slightly increasing:

  • Saturday, June 27: 0.8 percent;
  • Sunday, June 28: 0.7 percent;
  • Monday, June 29: 1.10 percent.

There were 27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County, with 46 new cases in Suffolk County.

Statewide, there are currently 891 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized, the lowest since the pandemic started in mid-March. There were 13 newly reported COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 24,855.

In the past three months, 3,914,938 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 393,454 testing positive.

