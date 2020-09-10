COVID-19: Here's Latest Long Island Positive Testing Rate; Latest Totals By County

Long Island has seen a slight decline in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Of the 76,813 test results reported on Wednesday, Sept. 9 to New York State, 757, or 0.98 percent, were positive.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last five days:

Saturday, Sept. 5: 1.1 percent,

Sunday, Sept 6: 1.0 percent,

Monday, Sept. 7: 1.5 percent

Tuesday, Sept. 8: 1.8 percent

Wednesday, Sept. 9: 1.2 percent

In Nassau County, 73 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday (down five from a day earlier) with another 52 in Suffolk County (down three from the previous day).

A total of 757 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 441,911 during the pandemic.

There were seven deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Wednesday, with none on Long Island -- bringing the total to 25,377 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Wednesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 482 (+19)

Patients Newly Admitted - 78

Number ICU - 120 (-1)

Number ICU with Intubation - 55 (-4)

Total Discharges - 75,584 (+45)

Deaths - 7

