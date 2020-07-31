COVID-19: Here's Latest Five-Day Long Island Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results on Long Island has remained steady, according to five-day data released by New York State on Friday, July 31.

Of the 68,869 test results reported on Thursday, July 30 to New York State, 644, or 0.93 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Sunday, July 26: 1.5 percent

Monday, July 27: 1.1 percent

Tuesday, July 28: 1.1 percent

Wednesday, July 29: 1.2 percent

Thursday, July 30: 0.9 percent

A total of 644 new COVID cases were reported statewide on Thursday (down 133 from a day earlier), bringing the statewide total to 415,014 confirmed cases in New York State during the pandemic.

There were 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (down 13 from a day earlier) on Thursday with another 54 positive cases in Suffolk County (down 32 from a day earlier).

There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, with one on Long Island, in Suffolk County.

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

Patient Hospitalization - 576 (-10)

Patients Newly Admitted - 89

Number ICU - 140 (-2)

Number ICU with Intubation - 70 (-2)

Total Discharges - 73,055 (+82)

Deaths - 5

Total Deaths - 25,150

