COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island continues dropping as it approaches 5 percent for the first time since early last month as both Nassau and Suffolk saw nearly 1,000 newly reported infections each.

Nassau County saw 919 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 137,196 since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health. Suffolk confirmed 828 new infections, as the total rose to 151,793 positive cases.

According to the Department of Health, the positive infection rate on Long Island dropped from 5.36 percent on Monday, Feb. 8, to 5.29 percent the following day and 5.17 percent on Wednesday, Feb. 10, still the highest percentage in New York.

The seven-day average infection rate statewide dropped from 4.38 percent to 4.16 percent as New York recovers from the surge of new cases following the holiday season.

As of Thursday, Feb. 11, there were 1,292 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Long Island, representing 0.05 percent of the region's population, the highest rate in New York.

If Long Island - or any of the state's nine other regions - finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

Eleven new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Suffolk, as the total rose to 2,923, according to the state, and there were nine in Nassau, as the death toll climbed to 2,790 since the pandemic began.

The latest breakdown of the communities with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the most recent data provided by the county Department of Health on Feb. 11:

Levittown: 3,553;

Freeport: 2,886;

Hicksville: 2,854;

Hempstead: 2,851;

East Meadow: 2,660;

Valley Stream: 2,533;

Oceanside: 2,166;

Elmont: 2,155;

Long Beach: 2,154;

Franklin Square: 2,136;

Glen Cove: 1,987;

Uniondale: 1,847;

Massapequa: 1,620;

Rockville Centre: 1,576;

Baldwin: 1,419;

Woodmere: 1,417;

West Hempstead: 1,357

Plainview: 1,349;

North Bellmore: 1,334;

North Massapequa: 1,310;

Wantagh: 1,298;

Massapequa Park: 1,233;

Mineola: 1,250;

Merrick: 1,249;

Lynbrook: 1,247;

East Massapequa: 1,231;

Seaford: 1,209.

The breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County, according to the Department of Health:

Brookhaven: 41,988;

Islip: 37,583;

Babylon: 21,016;

Huntington: 16,769;

Smithtown: 10,538;

Southampton: 4,478;

Riverhead: 2,783;

East Hampton: 1,353;

Southold: 1,327;

Shelter Island: 42.

"Across the state, from hospitalizations to infection rate, our numbers are continuing to decline - a sign of hope to all and proof of the dedication New Yorkers have shown to defeating this beast," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "We are headed in the right direction, but we are not at the end of the tunnel yet.

There were 285,499 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 10, according to Cuomo, resulting in 10,099 new cases for a 3.54 percent positive infection rate, holding relatively steady from the previous day.

Two hundred and fifty-one COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the total dropped to 7,352 still being treated statewide, down by more than 500 a week ago. There are 1,402 patients in ICU, and 941 are currently intubated.

There were 122 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, there have been 1,504,286 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of more than 34.3 million tested. There have been 36,743 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began.

"Until the day the war is won and everyone who wants one has the vaccine, we must continue to practice the guidelines we know work," Cuomo added. "Washing your hands, wearing a mask, and avoiding gatherings. I know we will remain New York Tough and see that day together."

