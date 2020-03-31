Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
News

COVID-19: Eighth Death Reported At Long Island Retirement Facility

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Eight residents of the Peconic Landing Retirement Home have died from COVID-19.
Eight residents of the Peconic Landing Retirement Home have died from COVID-19. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Peconic Landing, a popular retirement living community on Long Island, said another resident has died in connection to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, bringing the total number of deaths to eight.

Peconic Landing, in Greenport, reports the eighth death was an 88-year-old man who was a resident of the Shores for Skilled Nursing.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 17, and died on Monday, March 30, at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. He had known pre-existing conditions., officials said.

"On behalf of the entire Peconic Landing family, we express our sincere condolences to those he leaves behind," said Robert J. Syron, president and CEO. "Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

Currently, there are reportedly 10 residents and 15 employees who have tested positive for the virus, officials said.

The first diagnosis at the retirement community was on Tuesday, March 10 in a per-diem employee who had unknowingly been exposed to the virus, the center said.

In Suffolk County, where the community is located, there were 6.715 cases reported on Tuesday, March 31.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.