COVID-19: Eighth Death Reported At Long Island Retirement Facility

Peconic Landing, a popular retirement living community on Long Island, said another resident has died in connection to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, bringing the total number of deaths to eight.

Peconic Landing, in Greenport, reports the eighth death was an 88-year-old man who was a resident of the Shores for Skilled Nursing.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 17, and died on Monday, March 30, at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. He had known pre-existing conditions., officials said.

"On behalf of the entire Peconic Landing family, we express our sincere condolences to those he leaves behind," said Robert J. Syron, president and CEO. "Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

Currently, there are reportedly 10 residents and 15 employees who have tested positive for the virus, officials said.

The first diagnosis at the retirement community was on Tuesday, March 10 in a per-diem employee who had unknowingly been exposed to the virus, the center said.

In Suffolk County, where the community is located, there were 6.715 cases reported on Tuesday, March 31.

