COVID-19: 27 New Violations Issued To Downstate NY Restaurants, Bars For Breaching Restrictions

A total of 27 new violations have been issued to restaurants and bars in New York for breaching COVID-19 social-distancing restrictions.

Those businesses were cited by the State Liquor Authority and New York State Police Task Force on Sunday, July 26.

Including the 105 violations issued on Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25, the total number of violations over the weekend wound up being 132.

Those businesses found in violation of social distancing regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of their liquor licenses, the state.

"A situation that we're watching is lack of compliance, particularly among young people, bars and restaurants," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "That's not unique to New York—it's a national problem—and even the president of the United States said young people shouldn't go into packed bars.

"I've said for weeks that local governments are not doing what they need to do, and they have to step up. The state will be doing everything it can with the most aggressive enforcement mechanisms available. That continued last night."

