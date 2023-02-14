Alert Issued For Missing Vulnerable Adult From Hempstead

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult from Long Island.

Trenace Hagans, age 67, was last seen at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13 in the town of Hempstead, on Holly Avenue, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Hagans suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical attention, officials said.

She is described as a Black woman standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Authorities said Hagans may attempt to travel to Westbury by train or bus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

