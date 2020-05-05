Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Long Island Girl

A 14-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Keaviana Coleman, of Medford, who was staying at her godmother’s house located in Coram on Heron Path, was last seen when her godmother went to bed on Sunday, May 3 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Suffolk County Police said.

When Coleman’s godmother woke up, Keaviana was not at the residence. Coleman’s mother called police on Sunday at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Coleman is approximately 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, black jeans and black sneakers. She is believed to be with an acquaintance, Ryan Roderka, 20, of Mastic Beach, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Coleman’s whereabouts to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or 911.

