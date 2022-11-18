50-Year-Old Set Fire To Nassau Community College Gym With People Inside, Police Say

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a suspected arson at a Long Island college gymnasium while people were inside, authorities said.

Robert Iannone, of Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 16, on suspicion of arson, Nassau County Police said.

Investigators were called to Nassau Community College in Uniondale at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, after someone set fire to a poster on a wall in the gym, causing damage.

At the time the fire was set, several people were inside the gym, police said.

There were no reports of injuries.

A college spokesperson declined to elaborate on the extent of the damage or say how many people were inside the building at the time.

Nassau County Police later released surveillance footage in hopes that someone would recognize the man believed to have started the fire.

The department announced the arrest in a Facebook post Friday, Nov. 18.

“A subject has been arrested for arson inside the occupied Nassau Community College Gymnasium,” the department said.

“Thank you for your likes, comments, and shares. You helped #NassauCountyPD solve this crime.”

