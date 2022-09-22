28-Year-Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash On Northern State Parkway In North Hempstead

A 28-year-old man was killed early Thursday, Sept. 22, in a single-vehicle crash on a Long Island highway.

State Police in Nassau County were called shortly after 1 a.m. with reports of a motorcycle crash in North Hempstead on the Northern State Parkway.

Investigators determined that Jose Campos-Orellana, of Bay Shore, was traveling westbound when he struck a guardrail near exit 29A.

The westbound exit is located just before the highway makes a sharp curve to the left.

After striking the guardrail, Campos-Orellana was ejected from his bike and landed in a nearby wooded area, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and there were no reports of additional injuries.

State police are still investigating and asked anyone with information to contact the agency at 631-756-3300.

