24-Year-Old Man Killed, 3 Others Injured In Drunk Driving Crash In Massapequa Park, Police Say

A 24-year-old man was killed and three others were hospitalized following a suspected drunk driving crash on Long Island.

The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in Massapequa Park, on Sunrise Highway near Park Boulevard, Nassau County Police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Juan DeLeon Collado, age 29, of Freeport, was driving westbound in a Honda CR-V when he crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a Honda Civic head on.

The impact killed a 24-year-old male passenger in the Civic and left the 28-year-old male driver with injuries to his leg and hip, police said.

A 29-year-old male passenger in Collado’s car suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Collado was taken into police custody before being transported to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Once he’s released from the hospital, he will be charged with multiple crimes, including second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, reckless endangerment, and second-degree assault.

Collado is expected to be arraigned when medically possible.

Police did not immediately identify the victim killed in the crash.

