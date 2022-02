A 19-year-old Long Island resident was struck and killed by an LIRR train.

Nicolai Farguharson, of Baldwin, was killed around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 30 after being struck by an MTA train in Baldwin near Grand Avenue and Sunrise Highway, the MTA said.

Following the incident, the LIRR Babylon Branch was suspended as a result for a period of time.

An investigation is underway by the MTA police.

