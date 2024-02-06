New Bellmore Eatery Offers 'Incredible, Extensive' Menu, Reviews Say

Twisted Fork Brunch Company, located at 195 Bedford Avenue in Bellmore, opened its doors on Tuesday, Jan. 16 with a promise that its customers will have “a forkin’ good time.”

According to reviews, it seems like those who’ve visited since opening have had exactly that.

“Who doesn't like brunch?” said Seaford resident Rashid M. in a Yelp review of the restaurant.

Rashid and his party shared the French toast fondue, which pairs bite-sized French toast bits with berries, syrup, caramel, and chocolate ganache – and it was “delicious,” he raved.

Twisted Fork’s other plates have a similar unique twist, such as the breakfast flatbread (with scrambled eggs, bacon, swiss, cheddar, broccoli, red onions, and more), “Chicken N Waffle” sliders (sandwiched between two mini Belgian waffles), pancake tacos with a chipotle maple aioli drizzle, and more.

Those looking for more traditional dishes will still find their favorites on Twisted Fork’s menu — buttermilk pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs benedicts, and more — but, true to the eatery’s name, most of the dishes offer a spin on classic flavors.

Lucille M. of Wantagh said in a review that the textures and flavors of the dishes she ate were beyond delicious.

“I would venture to say one of the best brunches I have had! I love the variety on the menu, so many things I want to try,” she continued.

“[The] pancake tacos were heaven in our mouths,” Yelp reviewer Kelly P. of Bellmore agreed.

Her group also had the burrata avocado toast with balsamic glaze, and the “Twisted Benny,” which is made with a bearnaise sauce rather than a traditional hollandaise.

“The iced coffee flight was the perfect start to our meal…There is so much more that we would like to try and we cannot wait to get back there for our new weekly Girls Brunch Date!”

In addition to a smattering of unique dishes, Twisted Fork offers fun drinks and multiple flights (the trendy espresso martini flight has already made multiple appearances on the restaurant’s Instagram page).

Samantha F. of Merrick dubbed her experience at Twisted Fork a 10 out of 10 meal.

“Menu was so incredible and extensive,” she wrote. “There's definitely something for everyone!”

Twisted Fork Brunch Company is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

