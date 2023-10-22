Move Over Florida: Lake Success Best Place To Retire In America, Report Says

The New York village of Lake Success, located on Long Island in Nassau County, snagged the number one spot on Niche’s 2023 list of “Best Places to Retire in America.”

To come up with its ranking, the site looked at several factors of interest to retirees, including weather, crime rates, housing costs, and access to amenities like restaurants, golf courses, fitness centers, and doctors.

The most recent census data shows that Lake Success has a population of just under 3,000 and the median household income is $134,000.

It holds an A rating when it comes to crime and safety, according to Niche, as well as an A+ for health and fitness, and a B- for cost of living.

The website hailed Lake Success as “one of the best places to live in New York,” noting there are plenty of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks.

Several other New York locales, mostly on Long Island, also made Niche's top 100, including:

No. 18 - Rockland County: Piermont

- Rockland County: Piermont No. 34 - Nassau County: Great Neck Plaza

- Nassau County: Great Neck Plaza No. 45 - Orange County: Woodbury

- Orange County: Woodbury No. 48 - Nassau County: Saddle Rock

- Nassau County: Saddle Rock No. 76 - Nassau County: Manhasset

- Nassau County: Manhasset No. 92 - Nassau County: Hewlett Harbor

View the complete ranking of the “2023 Best Places To Retire in America” on Niche’s website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.